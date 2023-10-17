Ora Sobai Durga music video drops ahead of Pujas

Ahead of the Durga Puja 2023 comes a new song and music video by Rahul Productions called Ora Sobai Durga. In society, women are often subjected to social evils and inequalities, even though in reality they are powerful and courageous. The music video hints at the disparity of worshipping Goddesses while defaming women in real life.

The music and the video draw inspiration from the fact that every woman has a part of the Goddess in her. They are the source of creation, protection, and destruction for re-creation, whenever required.

The video is produced by Rahul Seth of Rahul Productions and directed by Santanu Nandy. The concept has been curated by Amit Das and Nandy, who is also the mind behind the story and screenplay. The lyrics, music, and song are by Pratik Kundu

While the trailer has already dropped on the YouTube channel, the music video is awaited on October 18, 2023.