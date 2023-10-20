Ed Sheeran set to bring Mathematics tour to India in March 2024

Ed Sheeran Known for tracks like Perfect, Thinking Out Loud, Shape Of You and Bad Habits, music sensation Ed Sheeran is all set to return to Mumbai, six years after his successful outing with the Divide Tour in 2017, and will now bring his record-breaking '+ - = ÷ x' tour to the country, on March 16, 2024.

The tour will be a part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. The India leg of this much-awaited sensational and best-selling tour will be the final stop in the Asia Tour and will be held in Mumbai.

ED Sheeran Asia Tour Begin From Osaka In Japan

The 2024 Asia tour will begin in January from Osaka in Japan, followed by countries like Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and then India. He announced this tour across Asian countries in a social media post that reads, "Hullo everyone! Coming back on the road with a Mathematics tour in 2024, super excited for these dates they are some of my favourite countries and cities in the world. Starting off in Asia at the start of the year then Europe all summer!"

The special guest for the show will be singer-songwriter Calum Scott. Talking about the same, Sheeran said, "I first met Calum when he was opening for Jamie Lawson back in 2016 and have been a huge fan ever since, what a voice! Check him out if you don’t know. Go to my website for deets on the dates and tickets and can’t wait to spend my 2024 with all you beautiful humans."

The upcoming Asia dates of the '+ - = ÷ x Tour' will be Ed Sheeran’s first since 2019, and the European shows follow on from his stint on the continent last year.

Sheeran had announced a 27-date European tour on September 17, 2021. Then on March 15, 2022, he announced the Oceania leg of the tour. The singer in October 2022, announced that the North American leg of the tour would occur in 2023.

This year alone, four-time Grammy Award-winning artist, Sheeran released two albums, ‘-ʼ (Subtract) and Autumn Variations. Sheeran’s two-hour tour will draw from all of his albums since 2011 Plus, Multiply (2014), Divide (2017), Equals (2021) and the new Subtract, and also includes a song from 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project (Blow).

The general on-sale of tickets for Ed Sheeran’s tour in India will go live starting October 27 online and Ed Sheeran’s official website.