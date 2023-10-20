Lyricist and composer Manan Bhardwaj on Yaariyan 2

Young lyricist, music composer and sing er Manan Bhardwaj has not only written and composed seven beautiful tracks for the film Yaariyan 2, which releases today but has also gifted the audiences back-to-back chartbusters from films like Radhe Shyam and Satyaprem Ki Katha. His song Aaj Ke Baad in the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer is still trending across music-playing platforms. Indulge speaks with this talent to know about his upcoming work and more.

Turning composer and lyricist for Yaariyan 2. How did it all happen?

One song happened after the other, and slowly I realised that I had created the whole music album for this Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial. It might sound funny but I was just living it without knowing that I was living it. I was in a daze. Which role are you enjoying the most — that of a singer, composer or lyricist? I would say the role of a wholesome artiste, and I feel incomplete whenever I am not connected to any of these parts of mine.

How was composing a song for Arijit Singh and singing along with him?

Arijit Singh is undoubtedly one of the best voices our country has ever produced. We did a single together last year called Dhokha, which has received enormous love from the audiences. It’s always lovely working with him.

Manan

The songs are already getting very popular. Any thoughts? Chills?

I have always believed in working hard-working with heart theory. If you use your heart to create something, it will definitely reach the hearts of the audiences. It feels great when you get the love from your listeners. That gives us confidence and a real boost.

How was the composing process for this film different from the ones you have worked on earlier?

Every film is different in its way, and so is the process. But, I have never composed so many songs for one single film. So yes, the process was long but I enjoyed it thoroughly.

What are the upcoming projects in the pipeline?

Animal is my next. We released a preteaser audio a couple of months back and the love we received is awesome. Animal will be worth the wait.