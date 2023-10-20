Qaran Mehta shares how his discography is an intensely personal adventure

About Indian pop stardom, Tareefansinger Qaran Mehta is a round peg in a round hole. With his new tracks, Haanji and Desi Wine from Karan Boolani’s comedy film Thank You For Coming, Qaran went full-fledged experimental in order to make something never heard of in Bollywood before.

While Qaran’s debut single, the path-breaking Tareefan subverts the male gaze, with subsequent releases Haanji and Desi Wine, Qaran redefines and reshapes urban nightlife, music, dance and transience.

Strangers who pretend to be partners mechanically construct their shallow sense of attraction. American R&B singer, Toni Braxton’s influence is still present in Qaran’s house. A lush style of vocal arrangement is one that appeals to him greatly. “I started my music from the dance hall. I channelised it truthfully in Desi Wine,” he tells us.

How do you measure your personal and professional growth?

When you’re reflecting on your growth as an artiste, it’s not just about the numbers or external recognition. Success in art isn’t just about awards or sales — it’s that feeling you get when you know you’ve made something special. It’s the connection your art forms with people, the emotions it stirs, and the stories it tells. These things are hard to put into numbers. The more you create, the more you refine your skills and gain confidence in your work. And while getting recognised by your peers or finding opportunities in the art world is fantastic, the most important thing is the personal satisfaction you get from creating something. It’s an intensely personal adventure, marked by your growth as a creator and the way your art touches the hearts of others.

What’s the most heartwarming fan encounter you’ve had recently?

Being able to connect with someone over something which is a product of your soul is excellent. Soon after the release of my song Haaye Oye, I bumped into this girl during a stroll. Both of us were engrossed in each other’s phones and she looked up, I saw that she was watching the video of Haaye Oye as she bumped into me! I caught firsthand how my creation became a part of someone else’s world.

What do you think the future holds for the music industry, especially concerning the fusion of different genres?

The pandemic was a pivotal point when it came to music. There was no film music and everything was happening digitally. What’s unexpected is how collaborations flourished during this time. Musicians from different corners of the world came together, blurring the lines between genres. This change didn’t just impact the music; it changed how people listen to and appreciate music. The audience became more open-minded, embracing a wide range of sounds. People started looking beyond their borders, appreciating music from different cultures. In India, for instance, there’s a keen interest in international music, and vice versa. Looking forward, this trend of blending genres and cultures is likely to grow.

Thank You For Coming is running in theatres. — chokita @newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita