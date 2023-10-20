Songwriter and composer Prashant Ingole focuses on the journey 

Lyricist-composer Prashant Ingole has penned songs for movies such as Race 2, Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, and Malaal, among others. He has always felt that there are two key ingredients to creating a legacy: madness and purity. “You have to be passionate, and utterly mad about what you’re good at, and you have to maintain a laser-like focus on it.

But the real secret lies in having pure intentions and crafting your art from the soul. That’s my belief, and it’s what I hold dear,” he tells us. Prashant and Vishal Dadlani have previously teamed up to deliver unforgettable hits like Malhari, Ziddi Dil, and Aila Re. Now, being an ardent lover of cricket, the duo is back with India India this ICC World Cup season.

Vishal hopes that the song energises us to cheer even louder. Prashant’s patriotic sentiment suggests his respect for pluralism — best brought together through sports and music. When we ask Prashant about how he approaches songwriting for this drop, he says, “India is such a vast and diverse land, and that’s what adds incredible colours to my work. It’s where I find the magic, the peace.”

Excerpts from our conversation:

How are you handling the reception of India India?

When I’m writing, it’s not just a process; it’s a connection to the universe, a journey into a spiritual realm. Looking back at the past year, I’ve worked on just eight to 10 movies at the most, and remarkably, most of my songs have accumulated views in the range of 300 to 500 million. Take Pal from Jalebi; it’s soared past 1.5 billion views. I can’t quite explain how it all happens, but I feel the universe supports me. If I’m designed to leave a legacy through my creations, then that’s exactly what I’ll do.

Artistes often find inspiration in unexpected places. What is your safe space for this?

I often find inspiration in the natural beauty of India, its diverse culture, and the stories of ordinary people. I like travelling to different regions of the country, immersing myself in its traditions, and interacting with people from various backgrounds to fuel my creativity. This could illustrate how India, with its rich experiences, serves as its constant source of inspiration.

What if a project doesn’t go as planned?

When something doesn’t go as planned, my reaction is to smile, to laugh it off. I see it as not being in my destiny, but that doesn’t deter me. What’s meant to come my way, will find its path. I don’t dwell on the past; I simply go with the flow. It’s a matter of karma, as the wise ones used to say, ‘Karm karo, dariya mein bahao.’ I believe in doing the work and letting it go.

India India is streaming on all platforms.