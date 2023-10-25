Rapper King gears up for 'New Life' album tour, first stop is Bengaluru 

Earlier this month, rapper-singer King announced his India tour with respect to his all-new album, New Life. The MTV Hustle Season 1 fame revealed that during this tour, his fans would get to hear some of his most trending tracks such as Sarkaare, High Hukku, and Tu Jaana Na Piya and while the excitement continues to build, King has now unveiled that the tour starts from Bengaluru.

He will make his first stop in the IT Capital of India later this month. He is gearing up for the performance set to take place on October 28 at Phoenix Marketcity. Talking about the same, King shared, “I'm really excited about heading to Bengaluru. The incredible warmth and boundless energy of the crowd there have always touched my heart. It’s always a blast performing in Bengaluru and I can’t wait to meet everyone.”

Also read: 'We used to travel miles on our scooty...' Rapper KING opens up about his struggle days

For the unversed, King’s album, New Life, has been released under the Warner Music India label. The 12-track album has received a thunderous response and his fan army is only growing bigger and bigger every day.

In a social media post previously, King had opened up about the inspiration behind the album and said, “I’ve got to realise that everything happens for a reason and this is the actual NEW LIFE I’ve been blessed with. This is the right time to re-work my 1st long pending album. This is the right time to release my earlier promised songs. This is the right time to express how blessed I am with the best Fans, Supporters, well-wishers, True visionaries, Amazing music producers and hardworking people.”