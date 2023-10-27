After Tere Vaaste, Varun Jain brings new love song Ishqa

VYRL Originals announces the release of Ishqa, a mesmerising tale of love and passion, composed and sung by the exceptionally talented Varun Jain, the artiste behind the blockbuster hit track Tere Vaaste from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The music video stars social media sensations Rohit Zinjurke and ever-stunning Kashika Kapoor.



Ishqa ignites the spirit of uninhibited love, celebrating the unshakable connection shared by two souls, resilient in the face of societal norms and oblivious to the world's distractions. This enchanting track is a testament to the raw intensity of love, perfectly encapsulated through the enchanting voice and composition of Varun Jain.

Kashika Kapoor

Set against the backdrop of local gang wars, the music video unveils a dramatic love story in which the weight of circumstances threatens to shatter dreams, ultimately leading to a heart-wrenching tragedy.



Varun Jain shares, "In creating Ishqa, I poured my heart and soul into every note and tapped every wavelength of love. It's a song born from the depths of emotion and an unwavering belief in the power of love. The lyrics are beautifully written by Juno, and I hope that when people listen to this track, they not only hear the music but also feel the passion and intensity that went into its creation. Ishqa is my love letter to the world, and I hope it resonates with every romantic soul out there.”

Rohit Zinjurke

"Shooting for Ishqa was an enjoyable experience, especially as it's my second collaboration with VYRL Originals. The journey from Zihaale to Ishqa has been an amazing one. I'm immensely grateful for the support my fans have shown me, and I hope they'll continue to extend that love to Ishqa. Let's make this one even more special together!”, says Rohit.



Ishqa is not just a song; it is a love story that transcends boundaries, echoing the universal theme of love's enduring power. With its soul-stirring melody and heartfelt lyrics, Ishqa is the perfect addition to your romantic playlists, a timeless anthem that resonates in all seasons.