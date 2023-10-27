Khatija Rahman's new project, Kuhu Kuhu is a crossover album

Khatija Rahman still recalls the moment when Lata Mangeshkar reached out to her, back in 2020 after she released her single, Farishton. Khatija’s latest debut album, titled Kuhu Kuhu symbolises that heartfelt encounter and heralds the enduring influence of the departed luminary’s voice — one that unites all the people of South Asia. Lata’s songs have been a constant source of joy for Khatija, played and treasured repeatedly throughout the years. The secret lies in the music itself — the melancholy, nostalgia and empathy — as if, painting some form of a wistful radiance. For Kuhu Kuhu, Khatija carefully handpicked five songs that resonated deeply with her. Although there were initially more songs planned for the album, Khatija’s father, AR Rahman advised her to choose the ones closest to her heart. But even then, was there a specific moment or lyric in the album that bore a relatively superior force to her? “The lyrics of Bekas Pe Karam particularly move me because of the powerful meaning and spirituality the song contains,” she tells us.

Excerpts from our conversation:

What was your experience while filming the music video of Kuhu Kuhu at the UAE Pavilion, Expo City, Dubai?

It was a surreal experience and felt like magic. From the presence of the incredible Firdaus Orchestra to the acoustics and architecture of the UAE Pavilion, everything came together to truly represent women musicians from different countries around the world in the best way I thought possible. I will never forget those moments.

How did the involvement with an all-female Firdaus Orchestra happen?

The remarkable Firdaus Orchestra, an initiative of Expo City Dubai, is an all-female ensemble mentored by my father, AR Rahman and supported by UAE Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO, of Expo City Dubai Authority. I’ve closely followed their journey into the global spotlight as they’re exemplary musicians and I’ve also performed my single, Farishton with them on World Children’s Day in Dubai which was my first solo performance with an orchestra. The support and love they gave me was amazing. It’s been a joy to collaborate with and learn from the Firdaus Orchestra as the instrumentalists come from 26 different countries and value cross-cultural synergies like I do. They’re world-class musicians. Recording Kuhu Kuhu with the Firdaus Orchestra came about through my dad with the support of Her Excellency and the team from Expo.

As a musician and a listener too, what kind of imagery or stories does music evoke in your mind?

Stories untold, that of someone’s journey or emotion or what a character in a film goes through… music evokes this kind of thing in my mind.

In your experience, what interesting facts about the music industry do you think the audience might find surprising or enlightening?

I think the music industry is a space that’s increasingly becoming more and more inclusive and diverse. Right now, Indian music has a spotlight trained on it like never before, and as artistes, we have the gift to create the music we want to make and also reach an audience. Sometimes, the sheer number of people involved can be humbling, but the more artistes there are, the more our chances of being heard by the world. It’s about creation, and collaboration, not competition.

How do you balance the dynamics of being both a daughter and a professional collaborator with AR Rahman?

It’s normal. I try my best to see my dad as a professional who is giving me a job to work on. So, that way, any opportunity with my dad or someone on the outside is the same for me. Since my mind works this way, I don’t feel like any dynamics have to be balanced.

Kuhu Kuhu is streaming on all platforms.