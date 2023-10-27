Motherjane is back in Hyderabad and it feels like team spirit 

Motherjane isn't solely about being metaphysical. The Kochi-based ethnic progressive rock band started almost 27 years ago as a reflective art statement. But by now, much of what Motherjane depicted in their music has become unavoidable. John Thomas (on drums), who founded it, tells us, “The band lets everyone express themselves. Fans should also let the band be themselves other than forcing their opinion on it.”

Celebrating 15 years since their 2008-released album, Maktub, the collective is back to Hyderabad to let us in on its ideas grown out of anger, political disillusionment, visual instincts and ambitions.

The band will also include bassist of Bloodywood, Roshan Roy and Ajay George Joseph as two more touring members. Was pursuing the genre of rock always a conscious choice? How did it allow them to be themselves?

While vocalist Niranj Suresh notices that the members’ circumstances mirror the band’s internal state, he also records that the music culture has been evolving in a direction of simplification. “When I was born, my father made me listen to Kenny Rogers. That was the first thing he did. From there, I went to Linkin Park and Lamb of God,” he tells us, while John adds, “I don’t like Linkin Park.”

All jokes aside, Niranj concludes, “We don’t have to absorb every note from bands like Lamb of God or Slipknot. Instead, we selectively take in elements that resonate with us, and these elements find a lasting place in our hearts. Similarly, the challenges and struggles we face in life find their way into our own compositions. It’s all about being open to the influences of both music and life and how well we integrate these experiences into our art.”

The band earned credit on American, Mexican, and Japanese radio stations. They clinched the title of Best International Rock Act at the Asian Voice Independent Music Awards (AVIMA). Additionally, they shared the stage with renowned metal acts such as Megadeth, Machine Head, and Opeth. Besides John and Niranj, the lineup currently features Clyde Rozario (bass) and Anubhav Langthasa (guitars). “The only constant in this universe is change. We like to remain adaptable, open-minded, and appreciative of the ever-shifting nature of the universe, music and our place within it,” Anubhav tells us.

`1,000. October 28. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café, Banjara Hills.