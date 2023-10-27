Tricksingh's freestyle in latest drop, Labda Firaan

Just 24 years old, Tirath Sandhu, aka Tricksingh, is a mix of Punjabi and English vitalities. His new song, Labda Firaan marks his yearning for love and his struggle against the overwhelming despair it brings later. Yet, what sets him apart is his clever command to fuse the nuance of the transnational with Indian musical heritage — be it classical, folk or devotional. His tunes embody his global adventures, personal experiences, and deep-rooted cultural roots. Interestingly his work represents a new wave in the urban Punjab setting. A lot more is revealed as the Punjabi/English artiste tells us about striking a balance between tradition and innovation in his music. He shares, “The idea is to blend the two tastefully — so it’s about introducing newer sounds without losing its core identity. I struggled with getting my art out there and I felt very gatekept with a lack of network in the music scene. Creating art out of smaller cities always makes it more difficult to be seen and heard.”

Could you share a bit about your hometown and how it has shaped your musical journey?

Growing up in Chandigarh depicted a perfect mix of Punjabi energy and urban vibes. In Chandigarh, you’re exposed to all sorts of cultures right from the get-go. It’s like this outlandish blend of Western composure and our rich Indian heritage. I grew up listening to everything from Punjabi folk beats to the latest tracks by Western artistes. They are like the secret sauce in my music. My tunes are this mishmash of everything I’ve ever heard and loved. It’s just Chandigarh itself — diverse, lively, and full of endless possibilities. You could say, my music is the product of this fantastic cultural mashup I experienced growing up.

Can you elaborate on the different sides of your artistic expression?

Each phase of life brings its own feeling, and its own emotions; I love channelling all of that into my work. It’s like capturing a moment in time. I find real joy in being versatile, and in creating music that fits every mood I’m in. Whether it’s something upbeat and energetic or slow and reflective, there’s something magical about being able to express it all through my art. It keeps things exciting. Life’s too short to limit yourself to just one style. So here’s to embracing every phase and turning it into something beautiful.

What drew you to the world of Punjabi rap music, and how did you decide to pursue a career as an emcee?

Music has been my lifelong companion, a language I’ve spoken fluently since I can remember. But when I made the decision to share my art with the world, I wanted it to be more than just notes and rhythms. I wanted it to be an authentic extension of who I am, a genuine reflection of my experiences, emotions, and identity. And that’s where Tricksingh came into the picture. Tricksingh isn’t just about the music; it’s about the stories I want to tell, the messages I want to convey, and the emotions I want to evoke in my listeners.

