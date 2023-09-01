Singer Hriday Gattani's new single, Sayaa, has groovy beats

Hriday Gattani, who play-backed for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, just released his new single Sayaa on August 28. A layered synth-pop with rhythmic lyrics, Sayaa is already trending in Indian playlists for its groovy beats. Hriday talks about the song that he wrote and composed too.

Tell us about Saaya?

Saaya is a, I would say, synth pop meets anthem meets sort of like a ballad song that has many facets to it. It's a song that will keep you company, will keep you warm and safe.

What has been the idea behind the song?

The ideas for most of my songs usually come from anywhere. For Sayaa, I remember I was in Chennai working with A.R. Rahman on Dil Bechara and I had come back to Mumbai for a month. I was so inspired by being around someone like Rahman, who is a legend, that I wanted to write new music and I sat on my piano and I was just jamming and I came up with the riff of Saaya.

Hriday

How has your journey been as a singer so far?

I feel like as a singer, my journey has been multi-fold, you know. I've always looked at myself as someone who's willing to grow, willing to learn. I have sung in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Marwari, that helped me grow. And also working with some fantastic people through the years, like A.R. Rahman, who's been a mentor, Vishal and Shekhar, and then Vishal Dadlani himself getting me into his label (VLT) to release my first few independent songs. Also working with Amit Trivedi and Salim-Sulaiman helped me grow.

What kind of music do you personally prefer listening to? What's your playlist now?

So lately I've been listening to a lot of Rashid Khan and I've been listening to a lot of film scores actually. The score of Ponniyin Selvan is on my playlist right now too.

Your upcoming projects and gigs?

My upcoming projects include a series of singles that I'm releasing. You're going to be seeing a new single every month, which belong to many different genres. Apart from that, I am working on a project. It is a film, actually, and I can't talk much about it.