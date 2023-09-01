Singer Lakshay Kapoor on his latest song for the film Bawaal

He shot to fame when Vijay Deverakonda lip-synced to the track Mera Banega Tu in the film Liger in 2022. Since then, there has been no looking back for singer Lakshay Kapoor, whose song Dil Se Dil Tak from the film Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is trending in the playlists of millennials. We speak with the singer about the same and more.

How was the experience with the track Dil Se Dil Tak?

My experience was a very tiny one since the scratch version I had initially sent was approved and built up into something so beautiful and melodious. It’s always great to see your labour of love getting placed in a movie and adapted in such a wonderful way on screen. I couldn’t make it to the special screening of the film, but my friends said it looked beautiful on screen with Varun Dhawan lip syncing to it. It’s so refreshing to see your voice being put behind young faces. My first playback was for Vijay Deverakonda and it suited him very well too.

What do you enjoy most, singing for films or Indie projects?

I enjoy singing for both and actually, there can’t be any demarcation. I have a lot of indie songs coming up that are curated by me, some romantic, some sad and some quirky. When scratch melodies are conceived, they are never made with an idea in mind. Some beautiful tunes with great notes are composed which later go on to become indie or film songs.

How has your journey been so far?

It has been beautifully surprising in many ways that I never thought it would be. I never thought I would be her, but now that I am, I have to prove it to myself and deliver. The start has been comparatively easy with a lot of support from industry biggies but your turns out to be tough too since you are new and do not have connections that experienced singers have built over years.

Lakshay Kapoor

What songs does your playlist feature currently?

Mostly Punjabi new age music that I listen to when I am working out.

With your kind of looks and female following, do you ever feel like trying your hands in acting?

I love to emote but for now, the focus remains on acting in my own music videos. Later, I might think about it. I feel, the whole grind of acting is something different and I have to stand in another line and prove myself. I have already proven something in music and first I want to create a world around that.