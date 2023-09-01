The Noises In The Attic music tour brings indie sensations

What sets the impending The Noises In The Attic indie music tour apart is its ability to extract cultural fragments from yesteryears and effortlessly infuse them into the contemporary. Heavily processed vocals weave through the auditory space, a psychedelic spectrum of sound that dances between reality and reverie. The exhilarating musical escapade, headlined by indie bands Blakc, Mocaine, and Simple Man Radio, promises a revival of artistic trends, and auditory aesthetics.

For Mumbai-based modern alternative rock band, Blakc, music serves as a language of emotion, a vehicle through which they express the intricate nuances of their collective soul. The band’s goal is to harness the grandiosity of their influences, creating music that encloses an awe-inspiring, larger-than-life quality. “We’ve always been inspired by the greatness of music and that cuts through time. Bands like Led Zeppelin and Metallica have inspired us with their ability to cross boundaries — like Metallica producing a full album in collaboration with an orchestra or recently releasing some of their greatest hits with contributing artistes like Miley Cyrus and Elton John,” says Anish Menon, guitarist of Blakc. Delhi-based blues and grunge ensemble Mocaine is the brainchild of vocalist and guitarist of the band Amrit Mohan. They set sail in the dawning days of January 2018 and in the course of their inaugural year, Mocaine graced stages across five distinguished Indian cities with 25 performances. The zenith of their creative expression materialised with the unveiling of Portrait of Dali, a beguiling 5-song EP.

They accompanied their EP with a video album — a synesthetic marriage of sight and sound that encouraged listeners to partake in the band’s immersive multi-sensory journey. Mocaine also unfolds a concept universe in which music, literature, and visual storytelling converge in harmonious synergy. Elaborating on the project, aptly named The Billy Munro Universe, Amrit, tells us, “It intricately weaves together a trilogy of concept albums, accompanied by novels, and a curated selection of five to seven short films. Our profound connection to these artistic elements is rooted in a central ambition — to construct a narrative that pushes the conventional boundaries of music. It is an exploratory journey across multidimensional arts.”

`399. September 10. 7.30 pm. At EXT, Moonshine Project, Film Nagar