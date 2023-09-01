When Chai Met Toast: Bridging musical eras through innovation and immersion

Purveying musical ingenuity is second nature to When Chai Met Toast, the Kerala-based quartet who are about to grace the Hyderabad stage. In the depth of their expansive Love You The Same nine-city India tour, they aren’t simply presenting melodies; they’re offering an entirely novel encounter. But what’s the narrative unfolding behind the curtains? We learn that the ensemble has always been driven by the desire to stretch its visionary edges. This time, they embarked on a notable endeavour: crafting their third EP, Love You The Same (LYTS) in the iconic backdrop of London; a rendezvous with acclaimed London-based music producer, Richard Wilkinson, followed by a hypnotic routine, spanning a robust 12 hours within the confines of a London studio.

More than just composing music, the band was meticulously curating an experience. Collaborating closely with Richard, they birthed new harmonies, conducted sound experiments, and essentially subjected their artistic prowess to an intense workout. Yet, this venture transcends crafting music in a legendary city. It’s a saga of demolishing barriers and venturing into uncharted domains. The band’s London sojourn wasn’t merely a recording session — it symbolised diving headlong into unexplored currents and discovering the alchemy of melding their art with the enchanting city. “Generally we take our time to finish a project — we have recorded the album, When We Feel Young for one and half years — our process involved making tweaks and seeing how they work. It was our lenient way of going about it but this EP was full of energy — perhaps, because of Richard whose simple ‘good morning’ greetings refreshed us,” says vocalist Ashwin Gopakumar.

Fans can eagerly anticipate a delightful blend of nostalgia with a collection of our classic tunes. Moreover, they will unveil fresh melodies from their latest EP, LYTS — Sushi, So Beautiful With You, to name a few. “The excitement doesn’t end there — we’re thrilled to introduce a brand-new track, marking our first venture into Hindi music for the movie Friday Night Plan,” he adds. The eagerly awaited movie is set to make its debut today, on September 1, exclusively on Netflix, perfectly synchronised with the band’s performance in Hyderabad.

The line-up of the band also features Achyut Jaigopal (guitar and banjo), Palee Francis (keyboard) and Pai Sailesh (drums). “A significant surge in attendance at indie music events has become increasingly noticeable,” Achyut tells us, adding that the independent music scene, once considered niche, has now ascended to a level comparable to that of Bollywood music. Sailesh chimes in, noting that what’s remarkable is the consistent growth it’s displaying, rather than a mere boom and decline pattern. “This trend is on a steady incline,” he shares.

`1,499 upwards. September 1. 7.30 pm. Artistry, Kondapur.