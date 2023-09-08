From impromptu meeting to harmonious collaboration: 'Better Than Sax' by Darshan Doshi and Mark Hartsuch

Two titans have touched off their musical prowess. Darshan Doshi, renowned as India’s busiest percussionist, and prolific American saxophonist and composer, Mark Hartsuch have recently released their instrumental album, Better Than Sax. The duo’s collaboration formed after meeting at a local concert, resulted in an album containing five original compositions that navigate a labyrinthine soundscape. Darshan, known for his ceaseless rhythm and musical wizardry, has graced the Bollywood echelons, leaving an indelible mark alongside luminaries such as AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi. Likewise, sax virtuoso, Mark brought his talents to India in 2021, founding prog rock and jazz band, MaMoGi with Mohini Dey, his wife and bassist along with drummer Gino Banks. Mark’s music has spanned continents, featuring collaborations with Grammy and Oscar-winning stars like AR Rahman. Mark, who composed and produced the album, tells us that it mirrors the vitality of camaraderie. Although the compositions of the album, such as Legacy Makers and Old School, are incredibly personal, Mark and Darshan highlighted the importance of working together quickly amid busy schedules.

Excerpts

Darshan

Please tell us about your journey as a drummer.

I started playing drums when I was 2 years old. My father Shailesh Doshi being a percussionist himself inspired me to take up this instrument. He first started teaching me basic rudiments and some Indian grooves on drums. I performed at one of his concerts when I was only 26 months old and because of that, my name came into the Limca Books of Records in 1997. At 18, I started performing with playback singers and composers from the Bollywood industry and that’s when I got the opportunity to set up the band for Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy in 2006. Since then, I have been playing drums in several films such as Rock On, Luck by Chance, Black, My Name Is Khan, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and many more. In 2010, I got the opportunity to set up the Coke Studio India house band. Then I played with several composers and folk artistes like Amit Trivedi, Hitesh Sonik, Salim-Sulaiaman, and Mame Khan among others.

Please tell us how Better Than Sax happened. Could you give us a glimpse into how drums and saxophone intertwine to create a musical synergy on the album?

Mark suggested we should perform together soon. I was blown away by Marks’s writing and decided to work on it before I left for my UK tour. In a week, we met at my studio in Mumbai and we did a 3-hour rehearsal to lock all the arrangements. After that, we recorded and shot the album at Island City Studios.

How do you find and establish the right groove for a particular song?

Finding and establishing the right groove for a song involves understanding its rhythm, tempo, and overall feel. Experimentation plays a crucial role in this process as drummers often try out various patterns, and accents, changing note values and syncopations to see what fits best. It’s about finding the balance between serving the song’s musical context and expressing personal style. By experimenting, you can discover unique rhythmic elements that enhance the song’s overall groove and energy

Mark

As a saxophonist, horn arranger, and music director, you wear multiple hats. How do you balance these roles while maintaining your creative edge?

I think it is a case of one hand serving the other. Because I am deeply connected with a melodic instrument, the saxophone, it has given me something close to perfect pitch which helps me work faster in my various roles as an arranger and music director. The horn arranger side taught me the importance of small details like articulation and dynamics. The music producer and director’s role is what brings all elements together in harmony. In short, all three elements are important and without exercising each of these skills, I would lose my creative edge.

Collaborating with Darshan (Doshi) on Better Than Sax sounds exciting… More than anything, it was friendship and the desire to connect with someone whom I think has something special, musically. We both attended Jesus Molina’s concert and we didn’t have the opportunity to meet after the show. I wanted to pursue something musical with Darshan, and I spent the next 16 hours writing five tunes for us. He is so easy to work with, learns music quickly, and we have a lot of fun together. This album showcases the jazz electronic side of both of us that I feel is different from what is out there currently in the scene. Exploring improvisation between drums and sax while production tracks are running is fun and rewarding because the sound is huge but the process feels organic.

Could you share a bit about the role of saxophone and horns in Indian music and how you’ve integrated these elements?

Historically, many of the background music sections in Indian film music have been played by wind instruments. These scores are phenomenal in their use of wind instrumentalists but there are significant differences between the East and West in both the use of brass instruments from a composition standpoint and the tones and techniques of the instrumentalists themselves. Indian musicians are some of the finest in the world. Most horn players in India right now have tones that emulate old Bollywood vocals which are characterised by wide vibrato. What has become most ingrained in my life as a result of working in India is the Indian work ethic which I think is the best and brightest. People work so hard here to achieve their goals and often work late into the night, forsaking their sleep.



