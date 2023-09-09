All about the journey

From combining Indian classical influences and micro-tones with western harmonies and various genres around the world — violinist Apoorva Krishna brings an amalgamation of jazz fusion and Indian classical music to Windmills in Whitefield, this weekend. An accomplished South Indian classical violinist in the carnatic style, Apoorva’s maiden contemporary fusion album Intuition features eight original compositions combining Indian classical with western harmonies from different worlds of music including Latin jazz, flamenco, western classical, waltz, bluegrass and jazz fusion — and she will be performing a selection of pieces from it at the upcoming show. We catch up with the artiste to find out everything you need to know about the concert that premieres today and repeats tomorrow.

Tell us about your upcoming show?

I will be presenting original compositions from my contemporary fusion album Intuition that was released a couple of years ago. It’s my first time playing at Whitefield and will be accompanied by Aman Mahajan on the piano, Dhani Muniz on the bass, Jeoraj George on the drums and Sunaad Anoor on percussion. I come from a carnatic background and fusing my roots in Indian classical music with world genres like jazz fusion, Latin jazz, flamenco and all other styles to globally blend these worlds together with unique musicians and sharing the space with them will be what you can look forward to.

What sparked your interest in the violin?

I belong to a family with a musical background and was always fascinated by the sound of the violin. My grandmother Shakuntala Murthi is a carnatic vocalist, my mother Aarthi Murthi is a singer and a voice culture trainee and my father Murali Krishna is a percussionist. I have been playing the violin ever since I was six years old and for about 20 years now I have been learning carnatic music from Lalgudi Srimathi and Anuradha Sridhar. Music runs in my family and that’s how it naturally came to me. I was born and raised in the USA and then I came to India for my studies.

Also read: Coimbatore-based musicians Shaq-T and Dasa release their two-part single...

How do you think pop music affects carnatic music?

I do feel that carnatic music will always have its own audience no matter what. I am someone who was exposed to music from all parts of the world and I believe that there are so many styles of music that I have heard from different cultures and worlds of music. I think, we kind of bring our experiences with each other in a common context to harmoniously make music and stay in that space together, which is really beautiful. I am sure the people who are making pop music are also putting their heart into it because they are passionate about it. Hence, I think all music needs to be respected and is unique in its own way. It’s after all a personal choice of the audience in terms of what they prefer listening to and I myself like listening to all kinds of songs.

Apoorva Krishna

What keeps you going in this profession that we know, isn’t an easy one?

I think, generally the profession of being a musician as well as being my own artiste manager and also managing multiple facets like composition of the song, rehearsing, performing, organising and many more — can be really daunting. There are lots of roles to play in my personal and professional life which can get overwhelming. It’s the love of music and passion that keeps me going on.

Tell us about your most memorable show, so far?

The most memorable performance for me was the one that happened at the Harvard Business School, Boston in November 2019. It was an impromptu performance and it was the composition of the famous iconic band Shakti. The song is called Lotus Feet and it is the composition of the founding members of Shakti — Grammy winner John McLaughlin and Ustad Zakir Hussain. It was really special to be with them and experience the on-stage magic with the legends.

Also read: Olivia Rodrigo releases second album 'Guts' aiming to expand on her artistry

Lastly, if you had to send out one message to budding violinists, what would that be?

Remember why you are doing what you are doing, especially during the overwhelming times and remember it is something that you chose out of your own passion and love — because that is what is going to make the process beautiful. At the end, it’s not about the final destination, it’s all about the journey.

INR 499 onwards. September 8 & 9, 9.30 pm onwards. At Windmills, Whitefield.

Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @indulgexpress