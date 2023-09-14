Jasleen Royal opens up on her much-awaited 'Heeriye India tour'

Get ready to be mesmerised with the much awaited Heeriye India tour of the young, bubbly, and uber-talented Jasleen Royal! After a successful debut tour last year, fans adore her unique and soulful music, making her a rising star in the making. With global chart-topper Heeriye and melodious hits like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Din Shagna Da, Sang Rahiyo and Ranjha, she's carving her path in the music industry at an early stage in her career.

Her India tour, by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow enterprise, is set to kick off in Bangalore on October 27 and will sweep across the nation, captivating cities such as Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, and many more. This musical journey will continue until December 10, treating fans to unforgettable live performances of her chart-buster music.

Speaking about the same Jasleen extended her heartfelt gratitude towards her fans and the audiences. She shared, “I'm really excited about the tour because all of us are working tirelessly to give the audience the experience that they haven't gotten before! We really want to raise the bar this time. Our idea is to do renditions of my songs uniquely and approach them in a fresh way so they are also excited about listening to something new. Heeriye has been trending globally so I'm very excited and I'm looking forward to singing it with everyone in the crowd. That's the best feeling when the audience is louder than you are”.

The tickets are now exclusively available on BookMyShow.