Sunidhi Chauhan’s latest single, Tum Kehte Ho, is all about self-belief

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan's latest track, Tum Kehte Ho, that released today, depicts a universal 21st-century dilemma that justifies ambition (external) while nullifying peace (internal).

"Dropping the pursuit for excellence fills us with immense guilt. Whether it’s students, athletes, singers, dancers, actors, or the average corporate employee, no matter who we are, there is always a stressful stream of pressure and expectations thrust upon us to perform. My latest track is a cry to let go, and an appeal for individuals to always believe in their true self," says Sunidhi.

Composed by Saleel Kulkarni and penned by Sunayana Kachroo, the song boasts of honest lyrics and heartfelt music that seamlessly complement Sunidhi’s vivid voice.

Talking about the latest addition to her incredible discography, Sunidhi further says, “With this track, the idea is to elicit a newfound sense of positivity in those people who have been riddled with negative thoughts. I hope from Tum Kehte Ho you all will find the strength to achieve what you wish for".



Sharing her thoughts on the song, lyricist Sunayana Kachroo says, “Tum Kehte Ho was initially born as a poem in my mind. I wanted to depict how many of us juggle the between our personal truths and the burden of expectations from society; a reminder to never lose sight of their core essence. It highlights the trials, tribulations and the isolation that creative process entails while emphasizing the need for self-preservation. Sunidhi has beautifully enhanced my words and ideas by lending her magical voice to the song beautifully composed by Saleel”.

Speaking on the journey behind the music, composer Saleel Kulkarni says, “Composing this tune was a challenging but creatively rewarding process. Tum Kehte Ho had to be complemented with music that is a true reflection of the deep emotions explored in the song. Sunidhi’s mesmerising voice seamlessly blends with the music and lyrics to weave a very powerful impact”.



Tum Kehte Ho’s official music video has been directed by Jomin Varghese, where there is an underwater sequence too.

