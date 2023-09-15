Kaushiki Chakraborty to Nirali Karthik: India’s rising musical constellations

Ancient traditions are meeting fresh talents. As age-old traditions blend with cutting-edge, remarkably gifted artists pave the way for a bright future. Among these radiant stars, we embark on a voyage of discovery to meet Aishwarya Srinivas and four other luminaries of Carnatic music, each carving out their own legacy in the ever-evolving saga of Indian classical melodies.

Kaushiki Chakraborty



Born to legendary musicians Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty and Chandana Chakraborty, Kaushiki Chakraborty’s journey reads like a saga of musical heritage ignited by her own fire. Her alma mater, the hallowed halls of the ITC Sangeet Research Academy, bore witness to her transformation into a virtuoso of Indian classical vocals. Kaushiki’s voice transcends mere notes; it carries the weight of centuries of tradition while embracing boundless innovation. Her spellbinding renditions span a breathtaking spectrum of genres, cementing her position as a luminary in Indian classical music.

Aishwarya Srinivas



In the dimly lit corridors of time, Aishwarya Srinivas is a radiant torch-bearer of the musical legacy left by the legendary Padma Vibhushan DK Pattammal. Awards and accolades adorn her path like petals strewn before a queen. Aishwarya’s voice, described as ‘honeyed,’ is a sonorous testament to her profound respect for tradition. Yet, it dances effortlessly with the modern and the innovative. Aishwarya's repertoire spans the sacred verses of Adi Shankaracharya, the intricate rhythms of traditional Carnatic Pallavis, the soul-stirring Marathi abhangs, and the mesmerising fusion of Carnatic and global sounds. With a legion of half a million followers across her social media, her music carries a message of hope, one that she transforms into charity concerts for noble causes. Her dedication to the craft and her mission to amplify the echoes of Indian classical music make her a shining star in the firmament.

Ambi Subramaniam



Ambi Subramaniam inherited his father’s, the illustrious violin maestro L Subramaniam, passion for the violin. His journey is an exquisite symphony blending the notes of Indian classical and Western classical music. Across grand stages worldwide, Ambi’s violin strings resonate, connecting cultures, and evoking emotions. His role extends beyond that of a performer; he is a prolific composer, etching melodies that weave together his Indian roots with the rich cultural traditions of his homeland.

Ronkini Gupta



Hailing from Jamshedpur, Ronkini Gupta's melodies have turned her into a muse even for the legendary AR Rahman. With Hindustani Classical music flowing in her veins, her early training under the Gwalior Gharana maestro, Shri Chandrakant Apte, marked the beginning of her melodious journey. Later, she honed her craft under the tutelage of Ustad Dilshad Khan, Pt Samaresh Chowdhary, and the late Ustad Abdul Rashid Khan Sahab. Her voice, a cascade of emotions, has graced iconic platforms such as Kappa TV and Coke Studio. Twice nominated for Filmfare awards, Ronkini Gupta is a celestial siren.

Nirali Karthik



Nirali Karthik brings the enchantment of Hindustani Classical music to a global audience through her YouTube videos. As a disciple of Pandit Sanjeev Abhayankar, she is renowned for her enchanting aalapcharis and sargams. Through groundbreaking collaborations with musicians from around the world via Maati Baani, Nirali has been introducing Indian classical music to previously unknown domains.