Please don't stop the music! Massive bachata and kizomba dance festival in Goa this weekend

Latin dance enthusiasts all over the country are headed to Goa this weekend. Here's why. Popular dance duo Cornel Rodrigues and Rithika Poojary who are best known for their sensual bachata routines and have a massive following in India and abroad (as you can tell from their 713k YouTube subscribers) are hosting the second edition of their dance festival ConRi Sensual Aura. Kicking off on September 21, the festival which made a splash with its first edition last year promises to be bigger and better this time around.

The next five days will see international artistes flying down for workshops during the day and plenty of social dancing to burn up the floor at St Regis Goa each night.

And if you've been to a dance festival before, you probably already know that these parties go on well into the wee hours of the morning, with live DJs curating exclusive playlists based on the focus of the festival. ConRi will be centred around Bachata and Kizomba, which have their origins in the Dominican Republic and Angola respectively. Both are romantic and great for couples, although they have very different beats and footwork.

The line-up of artistes at the event includes names like Willy and Lauriane (France), David and McKenzie (USA), Aubrey Res (USA), Saj and Emi (Dubai), Migo and Raya (Germany), Luis and Andrea (Spain) and of course hosts Cornel and Rithika (Mumbai) alongside homegrown favourites, Raghav and Genevieve (Mumbai) and Suraj and Jia (Delhi).

September 21 to 25 at St Regis, Goa. More details online.

