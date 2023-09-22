EXCL: JAFA transforms her emotional turmoil from the year 2018 into a kinetic pop

Ananya Jafa who goes by the stage name JAFA, is the newest indie find that the industry has welcomed with open arms and her debut single, Two Thousand Eighteen, has given them more than one reason to tout this 22-year-old as a star in the making. Set in 2018, when love was still silly and distant from the complexities of online dating, the song traces an innocent love story followed by a down-in-the-dumps breakup.

Accompanying this story of love and heartbreak is a video montage born out of the creative Gen Z minds of Jafa and four others. The video, which successfully complements the lyrics, takes you on a nostalgic journey of being young, dumb and in love! We speak to JAFA — who eventually wants to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar, Imogen Heap and Regina Spektor — about the debut track, her plans and lots more...

In Frame: JAFA

Let’s start with the music video. The concept is very interesting and creative. What was the inspiration behind it?

We wanted the video to be nostalgic but fresh. The music can get heavy (lyrically), so we also wanted it to feel like a current breakup song. The format is thus based on a computer screen. It takes place within social media, Google Drive links and Instagram. The inspiration behind the video was Searching, a movie that takes place entirely on the computer screen.

Tell us about the title of the song, Two Thousand Eighteen.

2018 was just a trash year. But it also was my first year of adulthood. The year was a constant state of ecstatic fun followed by chaos and unpleasantness. 2018 is also symbolic of the overwhelming number of thoughts in my head.

And how has music fostered your healing process?

Music is probably the only reason I have to live. Without it, I would find life worthless. I have difficulty expressing myself, so, I rely heavily on music to articulate my thoughts. Our generation is full of lonely, misunderstood people. I like to think that one such person will listen to the song and feel understood. I don’t know if music healed me, but it’s given me purpose. It’s my reason to get out of bed in the morning.

What are the themes you’ve explored with this track?

It’s the process of losing someone. Relationships don’t end overnight. There’s always a slow period where your gut knows it’s doomed, but you still stubbornly hold on.

Would it be safe to say that your sound primarily caters to themes enjoyed by Gen Z?

Yes. The music is in a traditional space. It wasn’t written to be a 2-minute viral song. It follows the writing of older pop songs. We liked the idea of a twist in the video that makes it relevant to current times.

How do you think you have evolved as an artiste since 2018?

I think I’ve gotten better. I’ve learned to produce now, so that helps. Also, my lyrics and chords are more refined. Most importantly, I’ve experienced more life. A lot of death and sorrow. But also acceptance and peace. Experience has added substance to my writing.

Tell us about your musical upbringing. When did it all start?

My dad was a professional drummer in the UK. My brother and I would always sit in on jam sessions with his band. We were always exposed to music. When I was seven years old, my grandpa bought me my first keyboard.

Lastly, what’s next for you?

More songs with my production. I’m experimenting with vocal stacks and harmonies, so you’ll get to see some of that. A couple of songs are coming soon. One where I coproduced, and another which I have produced myself.

Two Thousand Eighteen is now streaming on audio platforms.

