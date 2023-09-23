2023 Singapore Grand Prix: K-pop sensation XG takes the stage with their debut performance

In a dazzling display of musical prowess, XG, the sensational seven-member HipHop/R&B-inspired K-pop girl group, sent shockwaves through the audience during their debut performance at the prestigious FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2023. XG took the spotlight as part of the 88rising Presents Main Stage lineup. The collective consists of Jurin, Chisa, Cocona, Hinata, Maya, Juria and Harvey.

Underneath a canopy of cheers and applause from their devoted fans, XG delivered an unforgettable performance that featured a mesmerising setlist, including their chart-topping hits Mascara, Shooting Star, Left Right, TGIF and New Dance. The Singaporean crowd, thrilled by their first-ever encounter with the group, joined in a harmonious chorus of appreciation.

XG’s remarkable performance at the adds yet another illustrious chapter to their growing list of international music festival appearances, which includes Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival, KCON LA 2023 and many others.

Fans worldwide can anticipate the release of XG’s highly-anticipated first mini album, titled New DNA, set to drop on September 27. This groundbreaking album features the group’s fearless embrace of their amazing identity.

The album, featuring six entirely new songs, is adorned with artwork that evokes the imagery of cellular division, symbolising evolution. It also promises to be an essential and visually captivating auditory experience, serving as the embodiment of the band’s vision of never ceasing to make music.