Singer Zeb Bangash to perform at Times Square for Shahzia Sikander’s Midnight Moment   

Prepare to be transported to a world where art and music intertwine, as the world-famous Times Square in New York City hosts an unforgettable event: the Midnight Moment. This captivating evening will feature the enchanting melodies of the celebrated musician, Zeb Bangash, in collaboration with acclaimed artist Shahzia Sikander, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Du Yun, and interdisciplinary artist eddy kwon. The event promises to be a free-for-all extravaganza, where the brilliance of creativity and culture converges beneath the dazzling lights of Times Square.

The evening's pièce de résistance is Shahzia Sikander's mesmerizing digital masterpiece, Reckoning. This awe-inspiring animation graces the screens of Times Square every midnight throughout September, reimagining a fictional Indo-Persian-Turkish miniature painting.

The animation brings to life a dramatic choreography featuring ethereal, warrior-like figures engaged in an enthralling joust within an abstract, unfolding landscape. Reckoning delves into the profound themes of creation, conflict, and connection, echoing the universal tensions present in our global relationships.

"Performing at the iconic Times Square in New York feels like an enchanting dream come true, and the journey towards this achievement has been nothing short of exhilarating and surreal," Zeb states adding, "Working alongside the talents like Shahzia Sikander, Du Yun, and eddy kwon has been an awe-inspiring journey. It beautifully showcases the enchanting fusion of art and music, crafting an extraordinary experience that resonates deep within the soul."

Zeb’s glorious career boasts contributions to notable films such as Lipstick Under My Burkha, Madras Cafe, Fitoor, and Highway. Beyond the silver screen, she has left an indelible mark on the television and global music scene.

The artiste is also celebrating the 11th anniversary of her iconic song Kya Khayal Hai. It was a memorable collaboration with lyricist Swanand Kirkire and composer Shantanu Moitra. A disciple of Ustaad Naseeruddin Saami from the centuries-old Delhi Gharana, Zeb is also working on an exciting project for her upcoming album which features a captivating reinterpretation of a timeless O.P. Nayyar classic song. Additionally, she is working on a documentary recording, alongside GRAMMY-winning producer Ian Brennan.

Till September 30. From 11:57 pm EST – 12:00 am EST. At NYC

