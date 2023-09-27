Bitter Betrayals: A Nostalgic Rendition of Achha Sila Diya to release soon

In a thrilling announcement that's sure to delight music enthusiasts around the world, the singer- producer duo Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar have officially announced their much-awaited musical endeavour, Bitter Betrayals. This rendition of the iconic song Achha Sila Diya that marked the beginning of Nigam’s career is the first from the T-Series’ newest property Solos.

The duo took to social media to announce the release date of Bitter Betrayals that has been set for September 29, and fans of Sonu Nigam and music lovers are already counting the days.

Sonu Nigam, the voice that has serenaded us with countless chart-toppers, couldn't contain his excitement about this project. He shared, "I have been meaning to disclose this news to my fans for a while, and I finally feel this is the right time. My career had started with the song Achha Sila Diya, and it received so much love that we wanted to bring back the magic of this track, now presenting it as Bitter Betrayals. I hope audiences give it more love than the original as its charm has only multiplied." Taking to his social media he adds, “My brother Bhushan Kumar and I are bringing back a classic song which has always been close to our hearts.”

Bhushan Kumar expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are excited to announce that we are flagging off the journey of our new property, T-Series Solos, with none other than Sonu Nigam. It's one of my most favorite songs that we collaborated on many years ago, and we are now bringing it back on September 29."

The song will stream on YouTube soon.