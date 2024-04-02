Mahesh Babu’s ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ goes global, steals the show during NBA halftime

Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela’s fans are jumping for joy after their hit song Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram unexpectedly took centre court at an NBA game in the US. The high-energy track was played at a game during halftime, with a video of the event sparking a frenzy on social media.
The official Guntur Kaaram account shared the clip on X, declaring, “Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally! Superstar @urstrulymahesh’s electrifying #KurchiMadathaPetti dance lit up the Toyota Center in Houston during the NBA game halftime. #GunturKaaram.”
The video showed a group of Indian dancers taking over the basketball court, grooving to the catchy tune by composer Thaman S. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement. “Kurchi Madathapetti goes global!” one fan tweeted, while another enthusiastically called it the “Song of the decade.” “Definitely wasn't expecting Kurchi Madthapetti at the NBA halftime,” another fan said. can
This viral moment comes just a week after Sreeleela, along with actor Sivakarthikeyan, set the stage ablaze at the Anantara Cultural Fiesta 2024 in Chennai. The duo recreated the magic of Kurchi Madathapetti with Sreeleela even teaching Sivakarthikeyan the signature moves!
While Guntur Kaaram, released during Sankranthi, received mixed reviews, the film’s soundtrack, particularly Kurchi Madathapetti, has become a runaway success. Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his next project under the direction of the legendary SS Rajamouli. Sreeleela will be seen alongside Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar’s upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh.