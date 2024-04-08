In conversation with Amit Trivedi — the ‘Iktara’ of Bollywood music

Those who love Bollywood songs would be familiar with the name Amit Trivedi — the maestro behind countless hits like Iktara (Wake Up Sid), Sawaar Loon (Lootera), Jugni (Queen) and Ikk Kudi (Udta Punjab) and the most recent album of the movie Shaitaan.

“The journey was nothing short of extraordinary,” Trivedi said, in an exclusive interview with Indulge, while talking about his latest project Shaitaan.

“Working alongside Vikas Bahl has always been a pleasure, especially since our careers took flight together. From Aamir to Dev D, Chiller Party, Lootera, Queen, and Udta Punjab, we've worked on countless films side-by-side. When he calls me for a project, it's like returning to a place of comfort and familiarity," he added.

Not just in films, but Amit Trivedi is rocking the live concerts scene as well with one of his most recent performances at the Signature Green Vibes Pune event, where we chatted with him about the rising wave of indie music in India.

“Indie music is the way to go. Right now, even Bollywood has got onto this wave, and they are using indie songs in films. Indie is everywhere because it's a beautiful democratic medium. Each and everyone, whoever has a talent, whoever has a great song, great writing, poetry, singing, composition, whatever, it leads to a good packeged song that finds its place and audience in today's day and age,” he said.