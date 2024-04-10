Mumbai-based artiste Tejas Menon plays on the 'concept of time' with latest EP, Museum

Weaving together the genre of pop with more desi elements of hindustani classical instruments like the sarangi and the almost-forgotten bulbul tarang, Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Tejas Menon has curated a deeply personal soundscape with his latest EP, Museum.

The four-track EP begins with Exspiravit In Machina which features a voice sample of his father who passed away in 2021. For Tejas, who was the voice of Archie in The Archies, Museum marks a significant departure from his signature medley of rock, funk, R&B, soul and electronica.

Drawing inspiration from The Lion King and Hamlet, the EP also serves as a glimpse into the complex relationship he shared with his father.

“Museum has been an attempt at not just reconciliation with my memory of my father, but also the exploration into my identity on a more literal level… Who I am as an Indian, as an immigrant, and to study my own history,” says the artiste. The other three tracks on the EP produced by Tejas, Jehangir Jehangir and Adil Kurwa, are Museum, The Clock and Read Your Mind.