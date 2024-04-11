Varun Jain's songs Tum Se and Yaad Aave reflect his tenacity in musical victory

His journey wasn't without its hurdles. Reflecting on his early days, musician Var un Jain shares the stark realities of starting in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. “Breaking into the music scene from a small town... presented its own obstacles, including limited access to resources and opportunities.” However, his attitude was anything but defeatist. Networking emerged as another cornerstone in Varun’s success. The music industry, like many creative fields, thrives on collaborations and by actively seeking opportunities to connect with industry professionals. He not only widened his circle but also gained valuable insights and mentorship.
Varun’s recent songs, Tum Se and Yaad Aave weave love, longing, and nostalgia. He shares, “The inspiration for my songs always comes from a deeply personal place. I want them to delve into the memories and nostalgia that linger in our minds. Drawing from my own observations of human emotions, I sought to capture the bittersweet essence of life.”
Among Varun’s career milestones, Tere Vaaste holds a special significance. The song’s genesis was an effort marked by the artiste’s belief in the magic of collective creativity.
In discussing the evolution of India’s indie music scene, Varun underscores innovation and experimentation. Staying true to one’s artistic vision while embracing new ideas and influences is the key to thriving in this dynamic landscape. “You need to constantly challenge yourself creatively, whether it’s through exploring new genres, or incorporating unconventional elements into your music,” he tells us.
Looking ahead, Varun dreams of collaborations that span the spectrum of musical genius, from the legendary AR Rahman to the guitar virtuoso Mateus Asato and the soul-stirring Arijit Singh. Varun also acknowledges the transformative impact of social media and streaming platforms on the music industry, particularly for independent artistes. Talking about how digital highways have democratised music, Varun shares, “These platforms provide a direct avenue for bringing forth our music, connecting with fans, and building a dedicated community around our work. YouTube, Spotify, and Instagram offer easy access to our music, allowing us to bypass traditional barriers and connect directly with listeners. Through strategic use of social media, we can engage with fans in real-time, share behind-the-scenes glimpses into our creative process, and cultivate a loyal fan base.”
Tum Se and Yaad Aave are streaming on all platforms.