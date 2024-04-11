Varun Jain's songs Tum Se and Yaad Aave reflect his tenacity in musical victory

Looking ahead, Varun dreams of collaborations that span the spectrum of musical genius, from the legendary AR Rahman to the guitar virtuoso Mateus Asato and the soul-stirring Arijit Singh. Varun also acknowledges the transformative impact of social media and streaming platforms on the music industry, particularly for independent artistes. Talking about how digital highways have democratised music, Varun shares, “These platforms provide a direct avenue for bringing forth our music, connecting with fans, and building a dedicated community around our work. YouTube, Spotify, and Instagram offer easy access to our music, allowing us to bypass traditional barriers and connect directly with listeners. Through strategic use of social media, we can engage with fans in real-time, share behind-the-scenes glimpses into our creative process, and cultivate a loyal fan base.”

Tum Se and Yaad Aave are streaming on all platforms.