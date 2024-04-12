"What sets me apart from the crowd are my lyrics and tune" — singer Aditya Rikhari

A

My forthcoming album 'Jaana' is very close to my heart because it is my first album ever, and firsts are always special. I have finally completed it, and I'm really happy to execute it with Universal Music India. I'm very excited for all the songs to be released and for my audience to finally listen to them.

The album contains different aspects of me: my soul, my understanding of music, my past experiments with music, and the new experiments I want to try. It portrays my ability to explore a variety of music genres. The album is a compilation of different sonic styles, which is something I’ve never done before.

Regarding the album's title, 'Jaana', it certainly has a meaning, but I want my audience to discover the meaning for themselves and share their interpretations with me. I look forward to hearing different perspectives on why they think the album is named 'Jaana.' So, stay tuned 'Paaro' is just the beginning, and new songs will be released every month. You're in for a lot of surprises, so please be patient.