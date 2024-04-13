'Music is like oxygen to me,' says singer Purva Mantri

For Purva Mantri, singing is akin to breathing oxygen. The versatile singer, who is known for the songs Kala Sha Kala, Banke Patola, and Aana Kabhi, to name a few, has just wrapped a gig in Chennai and is exhilarated. “It's amazing to connect with the local audience here,” she says as she begins her chat with Indulge. Excerpts...

Did you always want to be a singer?

No, I actually wanted to be a doctor because I loved biology. But music is in my genes. We had a harmonium, which my mother, who is a classical and folk singer, used to play. The instrument is more than 100 years old and is a cherished treasure at home, which I eventually learned to play. As I was completing school, I realised I wanted to be in the creative field. I did my BA in music, and turned my passion into a profession.So, today, you've tested waters in independent music and have performed on stage as well.

I enjoy music. To me, it's akin to oxygen. I love all formats—bhajan, folk, Bollywood, or live performances. All these journeys are quite different from one another. My mother had once told me that if I was serious about pursuing music, I should keep singing, be it my songs or others'. Also, it doesn't matter where you sing these songs. What's important is that your voice should reach people. That's the mantra of my life, too.

Is it important for a singer to be a performer as well today?

I think it is important. I will take the example of Usha Uthupji. She's a legend, right? I don't see her dancing on stage every single time. But her persona and her aura are just magical. I talk about her in every interview of mine. It's been my long-time dream to meet her. Shubha Mudgalji, Ila Arunji, and Sunidhi Chauhan, have been some of my favourite musicians.

On stage, every artiste performs in their own way. When I get on stage, what you see is the real me. I always believe that the more natural you are, the more the audience will like you. The audience will remain connected in the long run, too.

How do you prepare yourself before you get on stage?

I just feel that there's a supreme power, which is always there when I'm standing in the center of the stage. It doesn't matter whether it is a small stage or a big one. My job is to spread happiness through my voice and dole out some positive vibes. Respect for the stage comes naturally to me because I didn't get the opportunity easily.

What's your daily riyaaz like?

I wouldn't say I am prompt at my riyaaz because I am travelling most of the time and my sleep cycle gets disturbed. And a good night's sleep is crucial for the vocal cords. But I try to include at least half an hour of riyaaz every day, as per my mother's advice. So whenever I'm traveling, I try to carry my tanpura with me. And sometimes, I think that's more than sufficient to be on stage to give your best. When I'm back home in Mumbai, I sit with my mother, learn some ragas, styles, and discover new music.

What's the role of social media in music today?

People's consumption of music is becoming shorter and shorter. I really want that changed because music is not just for an Instagram reel or shot. It's for your soul. People feel that if there's a drop or a hook in 15 minutes, the song is great. You have to listen to the entire song to figure that out.

However, social media has helped many artistes who do not hail from the industry. People are now more interested in myriad genres. And music is also being presented in a new style.

Which has been the most challenging song for you?

Even today, as an independent artiste, the main challenge is to market a song. If your song is not going viral, your hard-earned money goes down the drain. Then you have to plan the next song and form a marketing strategy for it.

Kala Sha Kala was my first independent track. The song was derived from the beautiful folk song of the same name. However, the majority of the song is freshly written and composed. There were quite a few challenges.

But Kala Sha Kala trended on TikTok organically. We had more than 19 million views on YouTube. I got a great audience, great events and concerts lined up after that. My face value increased as an independent artiste.