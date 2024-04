The fired-up pulse of the city will sync up with the heartbeats of progressive rock enthusiasts as Time Throttle takes the stand, not just to show their love for iconic band Tool but to step out into the limelight with their very own, hot-off-thepress track, Pestilence.

Usually known for their spellbinding tributes that dive deep into Tool’s tangled music, Time Throttle is now gearing up to chart a fresh course. The setlist will include live performances of The Pot, Schism, and Lateralus — three of Tool’s critically acclaimed magnum opuses.

Since coming together under the creative concept of Abhishek Jain back in 2018-19, the four-piece ensemble has made waves across India, from Delhi to the lustre of Bengaluru and beyond. They’ve carved out a niche by pulling off complex psychedelic riffs and ambient sounds that resonate deeply with Tool’s fervent fanbase.

Yet, as they gear up for their latest gig in Hyderabad, there’s a crackling anticipation in the air — not just to relive the classics but to experience something entirely original. Bassist Tanshuman Das can barely contain his excitement about this seismic shift. “Kicking off with Tool covers was like getting behind the wheel of an incredibly powerful machine; it was thrilling, intense, and taught us so much about the music we love,” he shares. “But now, Pestilence is ready to roll out, and it’s our creation, our sound. We can’t wait to see how it resonates with our fans who’ve been on this ride with us so far.”

The collective’s journey has unfolded impressively across major Indian cities and with each stop, their reputation for delivering exciting live performances solidified, but it was the Covid-19 lockdown that marked a critical juncture in their artistic path. Cut off from the frenzy of live audiences, the band channelled their energies into composing, and as restrictions eased, they were poised with fresh music ready to galvanise the risers once more.

While this weekend’s performance marks a turning point, setting to be their final nod to Tool, they gear up to drive down their musical highway. Perhaps, the concert is the beginning of a new creative chapter for the band. Pestilence might explore turmoil, and personal struggle, aligning with the complex and layered musical style and thematic content often found in their progressive rock music. Tanshuman says, “We’re psyched to blaze our trail, to stir up the rock scene with our stories.”

Tickets `399 upwards. April 21, 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café, Banjara Hills.