Black Letters' genre-bending practice stems from their all-embracing fusion of sharp rock edges and smooth electronica which they knit into a patchwork, pluckily defying typical lyrical confines. Born from the youthful experiments of high school friendship, the band has grown up, and so has their music — maturing into a hauntingly beautiful blend of electronica and rock, peppered with global influences. Sharath Narayan, 32, who started dabbling in music in the 11th grade, reflects on the evolution with a mix of nostalgia and pride.

“We’ve grown up, and naturally, our music has too. It has moved away from simple tunes and ventured into complex landscapes, much like stepping out from a familiar path into something rich and expansive,” he says. One of the band’s tracks, Falter also mirrors seasoned musicianship. Gearing up for a show in Hyderabad, Sharath and his mates — Sarang Menon, Akash Chacko, and Harikiran Menon — who complete the band together, describe releases like Petrichor and Still As You as mile markers on this journey, recalling the musical topography they’ve spanned both aesthetically and emotionally. Their music pulls you in, holding on with a grip that’s both comforting and overwhelming.

The band’s love for delivering a multisensory experience is palpable. The setlist will be featuring evocative tracks like Skygazer and Autumn Hue, which promise to peel back the layers of mundane life and expose the raw, pulsating energy underneath. “Our shows are where we lay everything out, where we break down our walls and invite the audience in,” Sharath adds. Their approach to music — a painstaking combination of tones and visuals — duplicates Sharath’s belief in unfolding progression.

“We’ve picked up things along the way, little bits of everything, from the Carnatic tunes that float through the air to the gritty beats of underground hiphop,” he shares. The concoction of genres is what sets Black Letters apart, allowing them to not just occupy an exclusive space in the music scene but to continually expand it.

The band’s story is punctuated with moments of clarity achieved through change. Members have come and gone, each leaving a mark on the music and taking a piece of its soul with them. Yet, Sharath sees this not as a loss but as a natural progression, a series of exchanges that enrich rather than deplete. “Change in each line-up has brought in fresh perspectives, stirring up the waters just enough to keep us from settling into complacency, ” he tells us.

Black Letters’ music has been streamed over a million times online and has received airplay on international radio stations. They’ve also performed alongside renowned global artistes such as Mutemath, Kodaline, Garden City Movement, and Chet Faker (now known as Nick Murphy).

Tickets at `499. April 21, 8 pm. At EXT by The Moonshine Project, Film Nagar.