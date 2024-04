Vocal coach and musician Jeanne Merchant releases her much-anticipated single, Lucky Tonight. Known not only for her vocal prowess but also for her deepseated philosophy on music and teaching, she brings a comprehensive mix of experience and inspiration to her latest track. She has long been a part of the fabric that entwines concurrently the sonorous domain of Indian music.

Lucky Tonight, besides being another addition to the vast pool of music, is an exhibit of Jeanne’s evolution as an artiste and her collaboration with producer Anshuman Sharma.

Their years of working together have culminated in a track that seamlessly blends electronic music with organic melodies, a presentation of their shared vision and understanding. Discussing her approach to music, Jeanne emphasises the importance of authenticity and emotional connection.

“When I wrote my last song, I was heavily influenced by gospel music, which taught me the power of keeping it real and from the heart,” she tells us, adding how the influence is perceived in Lucky Tonight. Also, the heartfelt delivery and Gospel undertones resonate with a clarity that is both striking and soulful.

Her philosophy extends beyond her music to her role as a vocal coach, where she nurtures the talents of aspiring singers. She believes in equipping her students with not just the technical skills necessary for vocal mastery but also the courage to express their deepest emotions through music.

“The most important lesson I teach is to be vulnerable and honest in their music,” she shares. She further adds that her approach promotes an environment where artistes can grow, make mistakes, and ultimately find their voice. The release coincides with Jeanne’s reflections on music as a communal and therapeutic tool.

Singing, she notes, releases hormones like endorphins and oxytocin, which enhance feelings of well-being and community. Her insights into the physiological impacts of music provide a deeper understanding of why her songs strike a chord with listeners. Beyond the studio, she is an advocate for artistic freedom and the importance of music as an art form.

She applauds initiatives like Salim and Merchant Records’ flagship projects, Bhoomi and Soundcheck, which encourage artistes to create music without commercial pressures. “These projects empower you and give you a sense of confidence and understanding that there is an audience out there that wants to listen to music purely for art’s sake, without any fixed formula. In terms of sustainability, if you believe in your music, there’s a strong chance that people will believe in it too,” she says, signing off.

Lucky Tonight is streaming on all platforms