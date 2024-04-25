Music

From surpassing a billion streams to selling 1.8 million vinyls, here are 4 records set by Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), is living up to its dramatic title by making a record-breaking debut.
Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), is living up to its dramatic title by making a record-breaking debut. It has only been a whirlwind week, but TTPD has already shattered numerous streaming milestones. Here are four records set by the album: 

1. Just five days after dropping the album, Spotify announced TTPD as the first album EVER to surpass a BILLION streams within a week, obliterating Taylor’s own record set by Midnights in 2022 with over 700 million streams.

2. Think about a scene in a movie where the internet breaks. Well, Spotify almost experienced that on release day when TTPD raked in a staggering 300 million streams in a single day. Industry experts predict these numbers could translate to over 2 million album-equivalent units on the official charts, potentially becoming the highest since Adele's powerhouse album 25 in 2015.

3. The album also cemented Taylor as the most streamed artist in a single day on Spotify. Breaking records with every album release seems to be Taylor’s signature move at this point.

4. TTPD also set a fascinating record in the ‘old-school’ category. The album sold a whopping 1.8 million copies of vinyl records in the US within five days! This achievement places it as the fourth largest-selling album in the modern vinyl era. 

One thing’s for sure, Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department is a record-breaking phenomenon, capturing hearts and ears across the globe. It’ll be exciting to see where this whirlwind takes her next. 

Taylor Swift
Tortured Poets Department

