SlowCheeta, Ranveer Singh team up for ‘Kar De Kaa?’: Boys back in the gully

SlowCheeta revealed that the track’s music video is almost like a short film about what goes on behind the camera lens in the Indian rap scene.

"I believe the interesting format of the music video, interspersed with BTS footage, gave it a very authentic and entertaining tone. We had the most amazing time shooting with superstar and powerhouse Ranveer Singh, around whom I am always star-struck! This has been one of my dream projects, and with his support, this dream has come true," he added.