International Jazz Day: Musician Wendell Brunious opens up about Jazz today
If you happen to be around New Orleans this season, steal some time to go and visit the Jazz Fest happening till May 5. On the sidelines, of the Fest, we speak to musician Wendell Brunious on International Jazz Day, on the evolution of Jazz, his India-connect and how the genre has globally attracted today’s youth.
Excerpts:
What piqued your interest in Jazz?
My father was a jazz musician and there was always jazz around the house, so I was very interested in the genre.
Having played from a young age, do you see any evolution in this genre of music?
I started to play when I was eleven and yes, there have been quite a few changes in jazz. At first it was music inspired by blues, gospel and swing, but now it’s much more classical and studied music.
How excited are you regarding the Jazz Fest?
I’m very excited about the New Orleans Jazz Fest! I played on the very first one with my dad’s band and it has grown in size, as well as in popularity immensely.
How does your playlist look like for the Jazz Fest?
I usually don’t make a playlist for my sets at Jazz Fest. I wait to make sure that who I want to have play on my set is available, and then I decide what songs to play.
How is the genre received on a global platform?
Listeners all over the world are interested in jazz. It’s America’s greatest export. It’s a little more commercial now, but still real popular and in demand.
Have you ever had a chance to travel to India?
I’ve never been to India, but I’m looking forward to my first trip. I’ve recorded with an Indian pianist, and I have lots of friends from India.
Are youngsters pursuing jazz as a career today?
Many young people are pursuing jazz as a career today. With the internet, and many books available, there is so much information that they have access to and it expedites their journey considerably.
What can we find you doing in your free time?
In my free time, I play golf, write songs, vacation with my family and try to enjoy life. I had a heart attack six years ago, and that has given me a sense of urgency to do the things that I cherish, love and value.