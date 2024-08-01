Chennai set to relive Linkin Park's magic with Anthracite's tribute act this month

Over the years, LP has also garnered a reputation for always sounding different with each album and track. Much about this has been discussed in the past and we pose the same query for Dev. As a band, is it important to maintain a certain style or genre in its discography that it has become popular for, or is it better to always experiment and discover newer sounds? While Dev admits finding the right answer to that could be difficult, he adds, “All artistes want to evolve. And evolving often involves changing your sound and genre in some way. It depends on your intentions as a band. If you’re okay with losing some fans and gaining new ones in the process, then definitely do it. But it’s also how well you stick to your essence while evolving to newer styles, and obviously, Linkin Park did that beautifully.”