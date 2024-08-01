Chennai set to relive Linkin Park's magic with Anthracite's tribute act this month

LInkin Park (LP), one of the biggest alternative rock bands to emerge during the late 1990s and early 2000s, has left their mark in each decade since. With every album and single released, versatility has been the only constant. For their united love for the band, Mumbai-based Anthracite, one of the biggest LP tribute acts in the country, has been touring to celebrate the music of the legacy band. They’re now coming to Chennai with their set, bringing a memorable night, filled with a lot of head-banging and nostalgia.
With Abhishek Nair (vocals), Deep Rk (bass and vocals), Dev Rk (drums), Mehar Chumble (9keys and synth), Shubham Annamwar (guitars), and Sharukh Makani (guitars), the ensemble banded together more than a decade ago. And now they extend their family to the hundreds of LP fans that sing along to the band’s greatest hits. Ahead of their performance, we chat with band member Dev to learn more about them, the legacy of LP in India and more.
Dev begins by reflecting on the impact that LP’s music has had over a generation transcending global boundaries. “When Hybrid Theory came out in 2000, no other artiste was doing what they were doing. Songs like In The End, Crawling, and Papercut resonated with people. These songs were ahead of their time. Tracks like One Step Closer and Points of Authority had fresh and unique sounds — blending electronic music with rock and metal. Experiencing something new and cool like that for the first time leaves a lasting impression, much like trying a new dish for the first time,” he explains.
Over the years, LP has also garnered a reputation for always sounding different with each album and track. Much about this has been discussed in the past and we pose the same query for Dev. As a band, is it important to maintain a certain style or genre in its discography that it has become popular for, or is it better to always experiment and discover newer sounds? While Dev admits finding the right answer to that could be difficult, he adds, “All artistes want to evolve. And evolving often involves changing your sound and genre in some way. It depends on your intentions as a band. If you’re okay with losing some fans and gaining new ones in the process, then definitely do it. But it’s also how well you stick to your essence while evolving to newer styles, and obviously, Linkin Park did that beautifully.”
Dev expresses his excitement to come to Chennai noting, “It took us six long years but we’re finally here. We can’t wait to see familiar faces and meet new ones. It’s always great interacting with fellow Linkin Park fans; the conversations are endless!”
Tickets at INR 499 (excluding cover charges).
August 16, 9 pm onwards.
At Hard Rock Cafe, Nungambakkam.