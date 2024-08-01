Exclusive: Underground Authority to release their new single, ‘Bhoole Na’

A

Adil: Not really. It’s basically using whatever strengths you have. Previously our strengths were something else. Now, those are something else, and we have always believed in making different kinds of music. We’ve been influenced and inspired by different genres. This was an opportunity for us to explore the whole ballad space which we have not been able to do for the past 13 years. We’ve tried even with the old setup, but haven’t been successful.

We are creating the music that all of us always wanted to create. We have been wanting to play this kind of music since forever and there’s a severe lack of vocalists who do stuff like this. Then we found Siddhant and he’s always been the ‘classic rock guy’ right from the beginning.