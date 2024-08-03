Sitarist Mehtab Ali Niazi on his recent track 'Roshan'

A

Since my childhood, I had been heavily influenced by my uncle Roshan Ali Niazi. Spending countless hours watching him play the santoor, I wanted to follow his footsteps. Although my father steered me towards sitar, my bond with my uncle remained strong until his passing in 2019. Naming the song Roshan is a way of honouring his legacy and the love we shared.

Roshan is more than just a song. It's a tribute to my late uncle, who was a guiding light in my musical journey.