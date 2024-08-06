Kolkata-based Indie rock band Pelican Shuffles open up on their new song, ‘Catch A Cab’

Kolkata-based indie rock band Pelican Shuffles have been making waves in the Indian music scene with its warm guitar tones, catchy choruses and eclectic mix of genres ranging from pop to rock. With over 90k streams on various online platforms and several gigs under their belt, they have already played at some of the top venues in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon and Kolkata. The band has released two EPS already and is back with their new single Catch A Cab.
The new tracl sees Varun Gujadhur as the lead vocalist, songwriter, lyricist, composer, and and on acoustic and slide guitars; Subhomoy Mitra on bass guitar and backing vocals, Prashant Gujadhur on electric guitar, Ellerene Lyngdoh Nongbri on additional vocals, Sougata Hari on drums and percussions, Rohan Gangulli on guitar, backing vocals and production, and Tirthankar Ray as the mixing engineer and master engineer.
Varun says, “Catch A Cab is one of those normal conversations that would have otherwise been ordinary but at the moment sparked an idea and now, is a song. Catch A Cab came about when I was waiting for my girlfriend. She sent a message saying that she was catching a cab and coming to pick me up. We were gonna have a nice tea together."
So, it's all about that anticipation, you know? Just sitting there, waiting for someone you love, and that feeling you get when you know they're on their way. It’s like a smooth drive, just cruising along, waiting for that special moment to arrive,” he added.
Catch A Cab has a feel-good vibe that you can sing to while driving, it's a guitar rock ballad duet with a clean production, boasting an atmospheric sound wrapped with catchy melodies. It’s a tender and charming new song about life and the emotions that come with it. It's a song that has the power to comfort with its bittersweet tones.
Talking about their upcoming projects, Varun says, “The band has decided to focus on releasing singles as it's a tested and tried method – it's a successful way for musicians/bands to be able to provide listeners and fans with new music every so often.”
'Catch A Cab' is now streaming on various platforms.