Kolkata-based Indie rock band Pelican Shuffles open up on their new song, ‘Catch A Cab’

Kolkata-based indie rock band Pelican Shuffles have been making waves in the Indian music scene with its warm guitar tones, catchy choruses and eclectic mix of genres ranging from pop to rock. With over 90k streams on various online platforms and several gigs under their belt, they have already played at some of the top venues in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon and Kolkata. The band has released two EPS already and is back with their new single Catch A Cab.

The new tracl sees Varun Gujadhur as the lead vocalist, songwriter, lyricist, composer, and and on acoustic and slide guitars; Subhomoy Mitra on bass guitar and backing vocals, Prashant Gujadhur on electric guitar, Ellerene Lyngdoh Nongbri on additional vocals, Sougata Hari on drums and percussions, Rohan Gangulli on guitar, backing vocals and production, and Tirthankar Ray as the mixing engineer and master engineer.