Musician Nikhil Suresh opens up about new projects

Nikhil Suresh, a renowned music composer, sound engineer, and guitarist based in Los Angeles, continues to make his mark on the global music scene with a series of recent accomplishments. From his early inspirations, rooted in the sounds of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit, to his rise as a celebrated international artist, Suresh's career is a testament to his passion and commitment to music.
Suresh's recent venture, Grihastha, is a collaborative group focused on creating authentic music, independent of social media distractions. His upcoming single, Dive, a cover of a Nirvana track, marks his vocal debut. "Music has always been a universal language for me," he reflects."Being able to collaborate with artists from different cultures has enriched my perspective and creativity."
Talking about his single, he mentions, “"The song to me is a commentary on the hollowness of the idea of waiting to be chosen. We all want others to 'pick us,' to 'choose us'—but no one seems to want to choose themselves," Suresh explains, underscoring his evolving artistry.”
Among his recent achievements is The Bail Out, directed by Christian Guiton, which won an award at the Valley Film Festival. His production of Shake Dat Monkey by Drei Ros, featuring rap icon Jay Bo from the YoungBloodz, has also amassed over 3.3 million views on YouTube. Additionally, a track produced for Joshua Bassett has garnered 15 million views.
Previously, Suresh's talent has led him to collaborate with artists from India, the UK, Japan, and Romania, enriching his work with diverse cultural influences. His engineering expertise has contributed to Grammy-nominated albums and tracks by prominent artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Simple Plan, Carmen DeLeon, and Loren Gray, with his work collectively amassing millions of streams on music streaming platforms.
Story by Simran Tripathy