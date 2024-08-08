Sundari in city

A voice known for its unique blend of Western pop and traditional Indian music, Vidya Vox, born Vidya Iyer, is a name that has become synonymous with musical innovation and cross-cultural fusion. She has carved out a niche for herself in the global music scene. Her journey from a young music enthusiast to an internationally recognised artist is a testament to her talent and vision. Vidya was born in Chennai and later moved to the US. Growing up in a family with a rich musical heritage, she was exposed to a variety of musical styles from a young age. She first gained prominence with her YouTube channel, where her covers of popular songs and traditional Indian music went viral. Her covers of hits like Be The Change and a mashup of Shape of You by Ed Sheeran with Channa Mereya showcased her talent for creating a harmonious blend of different musical traditions. Her debut single, Kuthu Fire, was a fusion of Tamil and Western music that captured the essence of her musical style. The song’s success was followed by a series of successful releases, including Alvida, Saree Ka Fall Sa, and Pehla Nasha, each of which further solidified her reputation as a trailblazer in the world of music. The versatile artist will be in Hyderabad on August 9 at Akan, Madhapur, to mesmerise the audience with her latest EP Sundari and more.

Excerpts.

What brings you to Hyderabad?

The Sundari Tour and my love for Karachi biscuits.

What sort of music can the audience expect at the show?

There will be a lot of songs from my new album Sundari, as well as some of my older hits, mashups and fun Bollywood remixes. Come get ready to sing and dance!

What are your views on Hyderabad and Tollywood? Are you open to singing for any T’wood movie?

Totally! Call me! I love singing in Telugu and I love Hyderabad! It is one of my favourite cities in India to perform in and the audience is always so supportive.

Can you share with us how your musical journey began?

It began with Carnatic music as a five-year-old, where I learned with my sister. In college, after I met Shankar Tucker, we started collaborating on YouTube for his channel. I would tour with him on the weekends and then realised music is something that I wanted to do — here we are. That was a hard decision to make but I haven’t looked back since.

How did growing up in both India and the US influence your musical tastes and style?

Growing up here allowed me to broaden my listening to different genres and having multiple musical influences. I draw inspiration from a bit of everything and it allows me to create my own unique style.

How do you go about selecting which songs to cover and blend into your own unique style?

It honestly just depends on if I like the song, if I can contribute a different perspective to it, and if it sounds good in my voice. The Venn diagram of those three really narrows my choices.

You’ve collaborated with various artists. Could you tell us about a collaboration that was particularly meaningful or memorable for you?

That feels like picking a favourite child! I’ve honestly loved all my collaborations; the artists I’ve had the opportunity of working with are some of the best and contribute such a unique flavour to each song. Most recently, in Sundari, working with Rohith Jayaraman was so brilliant because he’s so virtuosic and his style added such a cool layer to Yaazhiha. Same with Nikhita Gandhi on Dangerous. It was such a fun collaboration and she added such a badass vibe to the song.

What have been some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced in your career?

There are so many! I feel like each phase has one huge challenge — in the beginning it was proving that I’m here to stay, even as an independent musician who has mainly used social platforms to release my music, that my shows are just as fun! A constant struggle has always been financial stability. I think people don’t talk about it enough. Large streaming platforms don’t pay artists their dues and it’s getting harder and harder to be an artist.

What messages or emotions do you hope your music conveys to your audience?

I have always strived to make women feel empowered listening to my music. There are no boundaries in our journey; we can be whoever we want to be in a world that is constantly putting us in boxes.

Outside of music, what are some of your other interests and hobbies?

I love reading and gardening, and have quite the plant collection.

Is there a particular mantra or philosophy that guides you in both your personal and professional life?

Trust your gut and trust your body when it gives you a read on the situation.