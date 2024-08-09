Chennai band Manjal Veyyil is all set to headline a tribute show dedicated to actor Vijay this weekend

We catch up with Nithya Darshini, co-founder of Manjal Veyyil, ahead of the show, to get a sneak peek into what promises to be an unforgettable evening. “It will be a heartfelt celebration of Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious career in cinema,” Nithya shares. “This musical tribute is paired with an engaging story about a Vjay fan. The combination of live music, storytelling, and visual elements will create an immersive experience that fans have never seen before,” she adds, piquing our interest further.