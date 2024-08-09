Chennai band Manjal Veyyil is all set to headline a tribute show dedicated to actor Vijay this weekend

There’s an undeniable magic to Thalapathy Vijay’s songs that compels even the most reluctant feet to tap along. His songs, from the energetic beats of Vaathi Coming to the infectious rhythm of Naa Ready, have an uncanny ability to electrify any crowd. With the highly anticipated release of GOAT looming, the excitement is afoot. And to fuel this excitement, city band Manjal Veyyil is set to headline a tribute show, aptly titled GOAT – The Ultimate Tribute to Thalapathy
We catch up with Nithya Darshini, co-founder of Manjal Veyyil, ahead of the show, to get a sneak peek into what promises to be an unforgettable evening. “It will be a heartfelt celebration of Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious career in cinema,” Nithya shares. “This musical tribute is paired with an engaging story about a Vjay fan. The combination of live music, storytelling, and visual elements will create an immersive experience that fans have never seen before,” she adds, piquing our interest further.
But what is it about Vijay’s songs that resonates so deeply with fans? Nithya explains, “Whether it’s a high-energy dance number or a soulful melody, Vijay’s music has a way of connecting with listeners on a personal level.”
Nithya also reveals the show’s setlist, to give fans a taste of what’s to come. From the classic Aalaporan Thamizhan to Selfie Pulla, the band will cover hits that span Vijay’s career. “Each song has been selected to showcase the different phases of the actor’s career and the diverse musical styles he has embraced over the years,’’ says Nithya
The tribute show is all set to celebrate the icon with grandeur and is said to be a delight not only for Vijay’s fans but also for those looking forward to enjoying a carefree musical evening this weekend.
Tickets start at INR 249.
August 10, 4.30 pm onwards.
At Offbeat Music Ventures, RA Puram