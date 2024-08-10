Ricky Kej presents a reimagination of Jana Gana Mana with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Indian instrumental maestros and 14,000 voices

The anthem was shot by renowned VR filmmaker Sairam Sagiraju and developers Krishnaprasad Jagadish and Raksha Rao created a virtual reality version of this project. For the first time, music lovers and tech enthusiasts can immerse themselves in an VR experience of our Indian National Anthem. This state of the art mixed reality journey will transport viewers directly into the studios where musical legends perform, allowing for an unparalleled level of interaction and engagement. This innovative rendition will be exclusively available on Apple’s Vision Pro through the Chaarana app.

This reimagination of the National Anthem will be released by Universal Music India at 5 pm, August 14, across all streaming platforms.

