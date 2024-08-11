Through her latest EP, singer-songwriter Frizzell D’souza steps out of her comfort zone to experiment with new sounds

Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter Frizzell D’Souza explores fresh sonic territory in her new six-track EP, In My Asymmetry. This new EP is yet another step of evolution as an artiste for the architecture graduate who found fame and fans on YouTube. The EP, at its heart, is Frizzell stepping out of her comfort zone to explore new ideas in music and in life. We speak to Frizzell to find out everything about her latest EP, the idea behind it, how she starts working on her projects and lots more…
Can you take us through your latest EP?
In My Asymmetry is my sophomore 6-track EP exploring the grey areas of existence. It celebrates the beauty found in the spaces between the extremes. This record establishes an evolution of my sonic-space as I dive into newer territories as compared to my fairly acoustic catalogue. Paintbrushes, a song on self reassurance, opens the EP, blending classical guitars with synths, piano and playful percussion with harmonies. Long To Be explores the complexities of friendship, drawing influence from John Mayer and Dodie with melancholic rhythms. Symmetries, a metaphor for idealism, depicts the rollercoaster journey of forging an unconventional path in life. The acoustic pop track features a recurring guitar riff and groovy production. Finally, Keep Me In Meadows concludes the EP, an ambient song that reflects on love in the essence of life beyond.
How would you say this EP is different from your previous one?
My debut EP, The Hills Know of You, was an exploration in the different ways we all experience love and heartbreak. The production was subtle and the sonicscape of the EP remained largely acoustic. It established a sound for me that felt very authentic. With In My Asymmetry, I’ve attempted exploring a new sonic direction while still retaining the essence of my sound. It embraces a blend of soft electronica and the familiar acoustic elements. It’s very intuitive for me to write sombre melodies on my guitar, my primary instrument and my producer Aadarsh did a beautiful job at subtly building around it and not over it with the production work.
Which are some of your personal favourite songs from this EP and why?
This is like Sophie’s choice! Every song was written with intent and attention to detail, so all of them are special to me. If I really had to pick one that had a soft corner in my heart, it would be Mum’s Lullaby. I wrote this lullaby for my mother in an attempt to show the world the kind of unconditional love mothers hold for their children. Though it is the least produced track on the record, it’s easily the one I poured the most love into. Apart from obvious sentimental reasons, I’m still a firm believer of beauty in simplicity.
How do you start working on any song? Where do you usually get your inspiration from?
Frankly, inspiration is all around and even within. From my time as a student of architecture, I have learned that the key to staying creatively inspired lies in two essential things: honing one’s craft and the art of observation. Design, in particular, has taught me to find the extraordinary in the mundane, ensuring I’ll never run out of lyrical inspiration — even if it’s finding poetic tragedy in a glass of spoiled milk. Although I write primarily on the guitar, I’m still a rookie and it excites me that there is an enormous amount of knowledge for me to learn and experiment with on the guitar. I enjoy a good bass line or a plucking pattern or chord progression that tickles my brain. It’s always a thrill to transcribe another artiste’s music that piques my interest to figure out why a certain harmony makes me feel the way it does. The process is all about constantly adapting and exploring!
Are you working on any new music now? Can we expect a tour from you anytime soon?
The next body of work is already underway and I’m terrifically thrilled about it. I’m constantly writing so thankfully, my audience can expect exciting new music for the foreseeable future. A tour with the new EP is certainly in the plans for the year. I’m working on the live band arrangements of all the new music and it’s always a bumpy ride until I find something worth sharing with the world. I want to make sure every city I take my music to has an experience worth remembering.
In My Asymmetry is streaming on all audio platforms.
