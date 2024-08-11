Through her latest EP, singer-songwriter Frizzell D’souza steps out of her comfort zone to experiment with new sounds

How do you start working on any song? Where do you usually get your inspiration from?

Frankly, inspiration is all around and even within. From my time as a student of architecture, I have learned that the key to staying creatively inspired lies in two essential things: honing one’s craft and the art of observation. Design, in particular, has taught me to find the extraordinary in the mundane, ensuring I’ll never run out of lyrical inspiration — even if it’s finding poetic tragedy in a glass of spoiled milk. Although I write primarily on the guitar, I’m still a rookie and it excites me that there is an enormous amount of knowledge for me to learn and experiment with on the guitar. I enjoy a good bass line or a plucking pattern or chord progression that tickles my brain. It’s always a thrill to transcribe another artiste’s music that piques my interest to figure out why a certain harmony makes me feel the way it does. The process is all about constantly adapting and exploring!