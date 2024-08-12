It’s getting harder and harder to be an artiste: Vidya Vox

She’s known for her unique blend of Western pop and traditional Indian music...Vidya Vox, born Vidya Iyer, has become synonymous with musical innovation, and cross-cultural fusion. She has carved out a niche for herself in the global music scene. Born in Chennai, Vidya later moved to the US.

She first gained prominence with her YouTube channel, where her covers of popular songs and traditional Indian music went viral. The artiste, with her latest EP, Sundari, gets talking to CE. Excerpts.