Nachiketa, Shubhamita, Raghab, Rupankar drop new songs

Charmurti represents a blend of the artistes' creativity and the producers' commitment to delivering quality music. The project is part of a larger initiative to regularly release a variety of songs, including previously unreleased tracks, on YouTube.

The three songs featured in Charmurti include Elomelo Ankabanka, a duet by Nachiketa and Shubhamita, Andhokare Disha performed by Raghab and Chena Achena sung by Rupankar. These tracks are now available for streaming, offering listeners a rich and diverse musical experience.