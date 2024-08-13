United by music: Wilbur Sargunaraj’s musical creation bespeaks the importance of love, kinship, and tolerance in times of political and social upheavals

Growing up hearing parai or thappu in his village in Madurai, the infectious sounds left a deep impression on Wilbur. “(The parai drum) embodies a celebration of simplicity and its rhythmic beats echo the resilience and spirit of people who are often overlooked and discriminated against in Tamil Nadu due to the caste system. In this way, the parai drum works not only as a musical instrument but also as a symbol of cultural solidarity and empowerment, bringing marginalised cultures together in a celebration of their shared heritage,” he says. Amid differences, Wilbur strongly believes “love, embraced as a guiding orientation of other-centeredness, will always lead us to do the right thing!... It’s a divine and unconditional counter-cultural love that loves others even when it is hard to love them. This is the love that helps us cross those bridges of differences so we can start connecting with people who we perceive are different than us!”