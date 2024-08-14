Music sensation Guru Randhawa to kick off his biggest India tour ‘Moon Rise’

Guru Randhawa, the global music sensation and ultimate desi heartthrob, is about to light up stages across the country with his biggest tour yet. Spanning 10 cities over three months, the Moon Rise tour is set to be the musical event of the year, bringing Guru’s unstoppable energy and chart-topping hits directly to his fans.

From Lahore to High Rated Gabru, and even his international smash hit Slowly Slowly with Pitbull, Guru has taken the world by storm with his unique blend of Punjabi beats and international flair. His collaborations with global artistes like Pitbull have solidified his status as a true crossover artist, merging the best of East and West. Now, he’s bringing that global vibe back to where it all started, hitting the road for a tour like no other.

Kicking off in Indore on October 19, the highly anticipated tour will continue to Patna on October 26, Jaipur on November 9, Lucknow on November 10, Delhi NCR on November 16, Kolkata on November 23, Hyderabad on November 29, Nashik on December 7, Pune on December 8, and conclude at Dehradun on December 21.

This tour is a dream come true for fans across India as he will be performing for the first time in cities like Patna, Nashik and Dehradun, among others. Fans will get to experience Guru's music in a never-seen-before way.

Guru is all set to bring his electrifying performances to each city, complete with exclusive setlists, surprise fan interactions and unforgettable moments that only a global superstar can deliver. Whether it's belting out his biggest hits or connecting with fans in unexpected ways, Guru’s tour is all about creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Fans can also look forward to some exciting surprises during the concerts. From special guest appearances to exclusive live renditions of his international hits, Guru is pulling out all the stops to make this tour truly unforgettable. Each concert is designed to be a full-scale musical spectacle, blending cutting-edge visuals with Guru’s signature energy to create an immersive experience that goes beyond just a performance.

“The Moon Rise tour is a special one for me,” says Guru Randhawa. “It’s all about reconnecting with my fans across India and bringing the energy of my music to every corner of the country. I can’t wait to see everyone, and we’re going to make this unforgettable!”

This isn’t just a tour — it’s a movement for all the fans and followers of Guru and of music. Guru is set to redefine what it means to be a desi icon on a global stage, staying true to his roots while pushing the boundaries of what Indian music can achieve.

Tickets available on the Live tab of the Zomato app!