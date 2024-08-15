Monsoon music festival 'Barkha Ritu' enchants Hyderabad

As the monsoon rains bring a refreshing change, the annual monsoon music festival Barkha Ritu organised by Banyan Tree, adds a special touch to the season. The event was held at the picturesque Kelika Auditorium, Taramati Baradari, an aesthetic place to celebrate music. The 23rd edition of the festival featured eminent musical maestros like Pt Rakesh Chaurasia and Vid Devaki Pandit, who filled the venue with the enchanting aura of monsoon ragas.

For those familiar with Banyan Tree, the concept of a monsoon music festival is not new. Regular attendees at Taramati Baradari know that Barkha Ritu is an annual event curated specifically during the monsoon season, featuring ragas that celebrate the rains, not otherwise performed for the rest of the year. The beauty of these ragas lies in the fact that they are specially composed to mirror and evoke the emotions and sentiments associated with the rains — both in the performer and the listener.

Talking about her performance at the event, Vid Devaki Pandit, said, “Barkha Ritu is a show that I have been a part of for many years. I have performed it in different cities during the monsoon, and the rain ragas are a specialty that people love to hear exclusively during this season. Banyan Tree organises many events, but Barkha Ritu holds a special place. It is quintessential for classical music lovers. Instead of singing a variety of pieces, we focus on rain ragas like Malhar. Today, I performed Gaud Malhar, a traditional bandish, and also Chamtal in Raag Chandini Malhar.”

She said that the audience here in Hyderabad is very receptive. “Even when it comes to concept-oriented performances, they are open to different forms. Despite the exclusivity of sticking to rain ragas, they listen attentively and enjoy it. The way the audience appreciates our music is what we all look for.”

Pt Rakesh Chaurasia also shared his thoughts, saying, “Barkha Ritu is the essence of this concert, particularly with rain ragas. We start the performance with Madhumala and in the second session we continue with Raag Desh, both of which are associated with the rains.” Speaking about life after winning a Grammy Award, he mentioned, “Life is good, and appreciation comes from everywhere. I am happy that I could contribute something significant to music for my country.”

Expressing his affection for Hyderabad, he added, “Hyderabad is a city rich in heritage, and the people here are very close to music. The city’s musical heritage makes it the perfect place to perform.” Asked about the opportunities for the upcoming artists, he said, “There are very good opportunities for the upcoming generations. There are experienced artists who teach music all over the world, but they need a platform to showcase their skills. This is where Banyan Tree comes in, it provides a good platform for the artistes all over the country.”

Overall, the event offered audience an immersive experience in the enchanting music of rains.

(Written by Vennapusala Ramya)